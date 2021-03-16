Second AirPods 3 leak says they might not debut at March event

A new report says AirPods 3 might not make it to an Apple event in March, the second such suggestion in as many days.

Anonymous Apple leaker l0vetodream, known on Twitter for their mysterious yet highly accurate predictions of the Cupertino company, took to Weibo Tuesday stating "No AirPods in my dream, no AirPods". Whilst there isn't much context to the post, it follows a suggestion just yesterday from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that AirPods 3 would go into mass production in Q3 of 2021, leading many to speculate the new buds might not debut at an expected March event next week.

Apple is purported to be holding an event on March 23, with invites expected to go out within hours if that is indeed the case. From a report earlier this month:

Apple will hold a special event on March 23. That's according to leaker Jon Prosser, with new hardware set to be outed. Likely to be recorded and streamed online, the March 23 event could finally see the arrival of the heavily-rumored AirTags, while Prosser also says that a trusted source believes that new iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV hardware could be on the agenda. All three products are said to be "ready" although that could mean almost anything.

The l0vetodream prediction from Tuesday was first noted by DuanRui on Twitter, who later deleted stating the original author (l0vetodream) did not want to be mentioned: