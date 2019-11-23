As they do each week, the folks at streaming search engine Reelgood take a look at user activity on the service, including what people are watching the most of, and use that data to compile a list of the most-binged series from week-to-week. And for the first time, the week's data from November 13 to November 19 includes the two new streamers we mentioned above from Disney and Apple.

As far as Apple TV+ is concerned, flagship shows See and The Morning Show came it at number 11 and 12 respectively, just behind Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Crown. Disney+'s highly touted ' The Mandalorian came in at number one.

The news will hopefully come as encouragement to Apple as it looks to get its new streaming service off the ground. Several of its shows have been met with mixed reception, in particular, The Morning Show, which received mostly poor reviews prior to release. The show's producers claim that many of those were just "haters wanting Apple to fail", the show's demand seen here and more widespread positive reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes may well suggest that the show is proving to be more popular with wider audiences than it was with critics.