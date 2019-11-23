What you need to know
- According to Reelgood, Apple TV+ shows See and The Morning Show broke its top 20 for the first time.
- They came in a number 11 and 12 respectively for the week of 13-19 November.
- Disney+'s The Mandalorian came in at no. 1.
A report suggests that Apple TV+ shows See and The Morning Show broke into Reelgood's top 20 most-watched series for the first time.
According to BGR:
As they do each week, the folks at streaming search engine Reelgood take a look at user activity on the service, including what people are watching the most of, and use that data to compile a list of the most-binged series from week-to-week. And for the first time, the week's data from November 13 to November 19 includes the two new streamers we mentioned above from Disney and Apple.
As far as Apple TV+ is concerned, flagship shows See and The Morning Show came it at number 11 and 12 respectively, just behind Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Crown. Disney+'s highly touted ' The Mandalorian came in at number one.
The news will hopefully come as encouragement to Apple as it looks to get its new streaming service off the ground. Several of its shows have been met with mixed reception, in particular, The Morning Show, which received mostly poor reviews prior to release. The show's producers claim that many of those were just "haters wanting Apple to fail", the show's demand seen here and more widespread positive reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes may well suggest that the show is proving to be more popular with wider audiences than it was with critics.
Boost those numbers!
Apple TV+
Can Apple TV+'s all-original offerings climb the ranks?
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
Apple scores a partial win over FaceTime patent troll VirnetX
Apple and licensing firm VirnetX have been in something of a legal spat for around a decade, all relating to claimed patent infringements by the iPhone maker. Apple was previously ordered to pay $503 million to VirnetX, but that's now been overturned.
Here are iMore's picks for the best Apple and related products of 2019
We searched through all the gadgets and gizmos that launched in 2019 to come up with our favorite Apple and related products and have crowned the winners and runners-up.
The best 4K HDR TVs you can buy for the new Apple TV
Should you wish to take advantage of all the new technologies and features supported in the new Apple TV 4K, you'll need one of these TVs.