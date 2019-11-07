Executive Producer of Apple TV+ show See has revealed that claims the show cost Apple $240 million for its first two seasons are 'blown out of proportion.'

Speaking to Business Insider, Lawrence revealed that the show is expensive, but not quite that expensive. Lawrence is the Executive Producer for the show, and also directed the first three episodes, which are available on Apple TV+ now.

The interview covers several topics about the creation of the show. On CGI, Lawrence says that the first five episodes were nearly all shot on location and that they didn't set foot on a stage until episode six. Most of the environments, and really everything you see in erm.. See is real. That is except, the blindness. Rather than have lots of actors wearing contact lenses, supervised by countless optometrists, eye effects were added to See in post-production. He also said that primarily the cast can see for filming, save some blind actors in the Queen's court: