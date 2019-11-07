What you need to know
- See's Executive Producer Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) says talk of a $240 million budget are way off.
- The sum was reported last month as the cost of See's first two seasons.
- Lawrence made the revelation in an interview with Business Insider.
Executive Producer of Apple TV+ show See has revealed that claims the show cost Apple $240 million for its first two seasons are 'blown out of proportion.'
Speaking to Business Insider, Lawrence revealed that the show is expensive, but not quite that expensive. Lawrence is the Executive Producer for the show, and also directed the first three episodes, which are available on Apple TV+ now.
The interview covers several topics about the creation of the show. On CGI, Lawrence says that the first five episodes were nearly all shot on location and that they didn't set foot on a stage until episode six. Most of the environments, and really everything you see in erm.. See is real. That is except, the blindness. Rather than have lots of actors wearing contact lenses, supervised by countless optometrists, eye effects were added to See in post-production. He also said that primarily the cast can see for filming, save some blind actors in the Queen's court:
We tried to find as many blind and low-vis actors as we could. The goal would be to improve upon that in the next season.
Delving deeper into the show's creation, whilst Lawrence doesn't believe there's quite enough material for spin-offs, plenty of backstory went into See's creation. In fact, they had blind consultants, an evolutionary biologist and a survivalist consulting on the show.
Lawrence also said that episode one's battle scene took four days to film, but that his three episodes took 50 days to film. So whilst See doesn't quite match the scale of Game of Thrones (yet), it certainly sounds like a mammoth task to produce.
You can check out the whole interview here. As mentioned, See's first three episodes are available on Apple TV+ right now. If you've bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV recently, you'll qualify for a year's free subscription. If not, it'll cost you $4.99 a month.
