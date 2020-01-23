Servant Food FeaturetteSource: Apple

  • Apple has released a behind the scenes look at 'Servant'.
  • The video showcases how food plays a huge role in the series.
  • It features interviews with the show's creators and actors.

The first season of 'Servant', Apple's original series from M. Night Shyamalan, may have come to a close, but that isn't the end of the story. Today, Apple has released a new behind the scenes featurette on its Apple TV YouTube channel showcasing how food played a pivotal role in the series.

Titled 'Servant - The Food Featurette', the video features interviews with M. Night Shyamalan, the show's Executive Producer and Director, Tony Basgallop, the series' Executive Producer and Creator, and Toby Kebbel, who plays Sean Turner in the series.

Shyamalan and Basgallop explain how the food that is featured throughout the season was carefully considered and plays a real purpose in helping to depict the emotions of the characters who are interacting with it. They enlisted the help of professional chefs and even Turner himself assisted in the preparation of the dishes.

"Take a look inside the Servant kitchen to see how food is a key ingredient to the story. Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."

'Servant' is available now to stream on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is Apple's streaming service of original films and shows and costs only $4.99 per month for the entire family (when using Family Sharing).

