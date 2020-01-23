The first season of 'Servant', Apple's original series from M. Night Shyamalan, may have come to a close, but that isn't the end of the story. Today, Apple has released a new behind the scenes featurette on its Apple TV YouTube channel showcasing how food played a pivotal role in the series.

Titled 'Servant - The Food Featurette', the video features interviews with M. Night Shyamalan, the show's Executive Producer and Director, Tony Basgallop, the series' Executive Producer and Creator, and Toby Kebbel, who plays Sean Turner in the series.

Shyamalan and Basgallop explain how the food that is featured throughout the season was carefully considered and plays a real purpose in helping to depict the emotions of the characters who are interacting with it. They enlisted the help of professional chefs and even Turner himself assisted in the preparation of the dishes.