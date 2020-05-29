The "Mythic Quest: Quarantine" episode was a technical triumph for the cast and crew of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet". Over 40 iPhones, AirPods, lighting, and filmmaking equipment were sent across the country to actors who had to work remotely with technical teams in order to shoot the episode.

In a new behind the scenes video posted to the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel, executive producer Rob McElhenney takes viewers on a journey as to how the team was able to get Apple on board with the episode as well as how they actually pulled it off.

"We were just talking about how ridiculous it was to work like this, but also how fun and funny it was ... and we thought, wow, maybe we could do a whole episode like this."

In a previous interview, McElhenney says that the episode was the most challenging production he has ever been a part of, as the team had to equip and train all of the actors on how to shoot their own footage.

"One of the technical challenges was just distributing the phones and then walking the actors who to get the right resolution, the right frame rate, the right decibel levels."

The episode's big finale was also a challenge that the team felt like an appropriate fit and tribute to the challenge they faced in creating the episode itself.

"We loved exploring thematically this idea that we're collectively working on a project that if one person failed then the entire thing would fail ... the actors set them up based on videos that we emailed them ... and then shoot everybody in sequential order."

You can watch the entire behind the scenes video below: