What you need to know
- Ubisoft has posted a behind the scenes look at "Mythic Quest: Quarantine".
- Executive producer Rob McElhenney talks about how the cast and crew pulled off the episode.
- "Mythic Quest: Quarantine" is available to stream now on Apple TV+.
The "Mythic Quest: Quarantine" episode was a technical triumph for the cast and crew of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet". Over 40 iPhones, AirPods, lighting, and filmmaking equipment were sent across the country to actors who had to work remotely with technical teams in order to shoot the episode.
In a new behind the scenes video posted to the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel, executive producer Rob McElhenney takes viewers on a journey as to how the team was able to get Apple on board with the episode as well as how they actually pulled it off.
"We were just talking about how ridiculous it was to work like this, but also how fun and funny it was ... and we thought, wow, maybe we could do a whole episode like this."
In a previous interview, McElhenney says that the episode was the most challenging production he has ever been a part of, as the team had to equip and train all of the actors on how to shoot their own footage.
"One of the technical challenges was just distributing the phones and then walking the actors who to get the right resolution, the right frame rate, the right decibel levels."
The episode's big finale was also a challenge that the team felt like an appropriate fit and tribute to the challenge they faced in creating the episode itself.
"We loved exploring thematically this idea that we're collectively working on a project that if one person failed then the entire thing would fail ... the actors set them up based on videos that we emailed them ... and then shoot everybody in sequential order."
You can watch the entire behind the scenes video below:
Report: 6 months in, Apple TV+ and Disney+ are both flying high
Apple TV+ and Disney+ are two of the newcomers to the streaming market but six months in they're doing great, according to a new report.
Apple retains top spot in the wearables market in Q1
A new report suggests Apple shipped over 21 million wearables units in Q1, giving it a 29.3% market share.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Apple TV+ show 'Servant'
A lawsuit filed against Apple and M. Night Shyamalan over Apple TV+ show 'Servant' has been dismissed.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.