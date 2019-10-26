According to 9to5Mac and Sigmund Judge , the first episode of See features violence, blood-spattered fighting and scenes of a sexual nature:

The UK premiere of Apple TV+ show See (Jason Momoa) has reportedly laid to rest any rumors that Apple may have been planning to focus on family friendly content for its streaming service.

SEE's first episode will include several blood-splattered fights and masturbation scenes. We aren't spoiling plot details but the first episode includes a lot of mass fighting, gore, and blood.

As reported by Sigmund Judge of Screentimes.net, who attended a screening of the first episode, Apple TV+'s premier show 'SEE' does not shy away from depicting adult themes in any way, and the events of the episode make a big statement that the rumors were simply incorrect.

Before Apple TV+ was official, there were a lot of rumors and reporting that Apple was strictly focusing on 'family-friendly' content and telling producers to avoid adult scenes depicting sex and violence.

Sigmund Judge seemed thoroughly impressed with the first episode of the series, taking to Twitter after the premiere:

Will go into more depth soon with my @screentimesnet article. First thought: Wow. If Apple had lines that couldn’t be crossed they weren’t on display in ep one of @SEEofficial . My chest still hurts from some of those kills. Visceral, raw, beautifuly shot and incredibly well done!

Users responding to the revelation expressed their own relief that Apple's TV+ offerings weren't too safe, one tweet noting:

I'm glad to hear that. While I'm not a fan of gratuitous violence, I did have fears that Apple's TV offerings might be too PG rated and too safe. Happy that's not the case.

The report also claims that the violence and sexual scenes were not merely gratuitous, but that they fit well within the plot of the story, helping to add character development and personality.

See stars Jason Momoa and is set in a distant, dystopian future where a deadly virus either killed off most of earth's population, and blinded the rest. Momoa plays Baba Voss, who fathers two twins born with the mythical ability of sight. The show tracks his journey to protect his tribe and his children from a powerful queen.

Apple TV+ launches on November 1 at the price of $4.99 a month, but anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV will get a year's subscription for free.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.