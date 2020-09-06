I feel that I've been pretty lucky when it comes to iCloud bugs over the years. I haven't had any major ones for a few when the system was first coming online almost a decade ago. But one bug that I think everyone has experienced at one time or another is the dreaded iCloud login loop.

While I've definitely seen more complaints about it on iPhone and iPad, the iCloud login loop is something that I've experienced on Mac, as well. The problem with this bug is, from a user perspective, it can be unclear what caused it. Because of that, the exact way to fix it can be vague.

The good news is that there is a fix that works in the vast majority of cases.

How to stop iCloud from asking you to sign in on Mac repeatedly

If iCloud is continually bugging you for your login credentials on your Mac even when you're already signed in, the best course of action is to sign out of iCloud, restart your Mac, and sign in again. Here's how to do it.

Open System Preferences. Click Apple ID. Click Overview. Click Sign Out… Click any of the checkboxes to remove the check next to any items for which you don't want to keep a copy of on your Mac. Click Keep a Copy. Click Download to download a copy of your photos and videos to your Mac, or Delete from Mac to remove them. Your Click the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen. Click Restart… Sign in to your Mac once it has restarted. Open System Preferences. Click Sign In. Enter your iCloud email address. Click Next. Enter your iCloud password. Click Next. Enter the one-time code your receive on another device connected to your iCloud account if you have two-factor authentication turned on. You'll now be signed in to iCloud on your Mac.

Questions?

If you have any questions about the iCloud login loop problem or any tips that have worked for you, be sure to share in the comments.