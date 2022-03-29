Sennheiser has announced that its AMBEO soundbars will gain support for AirPlay 2 and more via a new AMBEO|OS software update.

The update, which was confirmed via a press release today, will come to all ABEO Soundbar products. The update will add AirPlay 2 support to those soundbars as well as Spotify Connect and more.

With AMBEO|OS, which is available for all AMBEO Soundbars, listeners now have even more ways to enjoy incredibly immersive sound. The update supports Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect, providing even more options for high-quality listening.

The AMBEO|OS update will allow owners of compatible products to control their devices via an updated Smart Control app. The new app "elegantly merges modern aesthetics with a more personal, relevant, and rewarding intuitive user experience." But Sennheiser says that isn't all we can look forward to depending on the hardware the app is connected to.

On top of that, Smart Control offers users exciting new features to improve the functionality of their Sennheiser headphones, including Sound Check and Sound Zones. Sound Check guides users through three easy steps to find the perfect EQ preset according to their tastes. Sound Zones let True Wireless users tailor EQ settings, Noise Cancellation, and Transparent Hearing to defined places – whether home, the office, or on the go – and dynamically adjust audio settings according to the user's location.

Sennheiser says the free software and firmware updates will go live for all Smart Control and AMBEO Soundbar users on March 29 which just so happens to be today!

Apple's AirPlay 2 allows for multi-room audio and reduced lag during playback and control operation and it will be a big update for owners of the AMBEO products.