'Servant' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ January 15

That creepy baby is back.
Stephen Warwick

ServantSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ show 'Servant' is back for season 2.
  • It will debut January 15, next year.
  • It's one of the creepiest shows on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ thriller Servant season 2 will debut on the platform on January 15, 2021.

Director M. Night Shymalan tweeted the news earlier stating:

A new trailer for Season 2 has also been released by Apple:

From Apple:

A new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The first season of Servant was released in November of 2019, however filming for season two as been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Servant season 2 will be available on Apple TV+ next year.

