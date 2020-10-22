'Servant' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ January 15

A new trailer for Season 2 has also been released by Apple:

Thank you my friends. Love and respect to you both @StephenKing @RealGDT @Servant Season 2 arrives January 15 on the @AppleTV app. https://t.co/1dggv7GkxM #Servant pic.twitter.com/EvO2IJUeu0

From Apple:

A new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The first season of Servant was released in November of 2019, however filming for season two as been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple also recently debuted its new Bruce Springsteen documentary a day early on Apple TV+, from that report:

the documentary follows Springsteen as he records his new album 'Letter to You' live with the E Street Band. From Apple: "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album "Letter To You" live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record. The feature-length vérité documentary features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material, and a deeper look into "Letter To You" from Springsteen himself. Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life. Springsteen's new album will debut October 23 and according to NME is his best work in 20 years.

Servant season 2 will be available on Apple TV+ next year.