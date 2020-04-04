Several Apple TV channels are offering extended free trials and free access to the service.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

A handful of streaming services are offering extended trials through the Apple TV app during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, you can get extended one-month trials of Showtime and other services, as well as completely free access to EPIX. Read on for the details.... EPIX is unique because it's not offering an extended free trial right now, but rather completely free access for the next month. That means you can access all EPIX content in the Apple TV app for free, without signing up for anything, until May 2. In addition to EPIX, however, many other streaming services are offering extended free trials through the Apple TV app. For instance, as 9to5Toys first noted, you can get a limited time 1-month free trial to Showtime through Apple TV Channels. Acorn TV is also offering a 1-month trial for new subscribers, as are the Smithsonian Plus Channel and A&E.

EPIX is offering free access to its channel until May 2 with no subscription required. Other channels are offering extended one or two-month free trials. Noggin is offering two-month free trial and the following are offering one month:

Arrow Video Channel

History Channel Vault

Lifetime Movie Club

PBS Living

Showtime

Acorn TV

Smithsonian Channel Plus

A&E.

All of these channels can be accessed through the Apple TV app, which you can find on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, as well as on several streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It is also available on some smart TVs.