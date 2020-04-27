Thre's a new "Helpsters" spot on YouTube and it's one of the best ones yet. There have been plenty that came before it with "Helpsters" being one of the most promoted shows on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. But this one has Shaggy so probably wins by default.

The 85-second spot features the "Helpsters" crew as they make the backing music for Shaggy to wax lyrical about sidewalks. It doesn't sound like it should be good, but check it out and you'll be nodding your head all day long.