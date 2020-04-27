Shaggy singing with the HelpstersSource: iMore

Thre's a new "Helpsters" spot on YouTube and it's one of the best ones yet. There have been plenty that came before it with "Helpsters" being one of the most promoted shows on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. But this one has Shaggy so probably wins by default.

The 85-second spot features the "Helpsters" crew as they make the backing music for Shaggy to wax lyrical about sidewalks. It doesn't sound like it should be good, but check it out and you'll be nodding your head all day long.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

You can watch "Helpsters" and more on Apple TV+ right now. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription but with more and more content arriving every month, it's money well spent.

