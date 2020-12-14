Shazam App Store ScreenshotsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Shazam has an all-new look
  • It's also gained improved syncing for both Spotify and Apple Music.

Shazam has today received a new update that brings a new look as well as a number of improvements including the way it syncs with Apple Music and Spotify.

The visual refresh rings with it a new swiping gesture that gives you access to your past Shazams. It also includes the new Charts feature, giving you a view of what's trending. Great for finding new music, for example.

Shazam has a new look!

  • Swipe up on home to access your past Shazams.
  • Get notified when we find your missed or offline Shazams.
  • See what's trending with Charts. Now available in Search.

On top of that, Shazam now includes improvements to Apple Music and Spotify syncing, with both now syncing more of a user's past Shazams than before.

For Apple Music:

  • We'll now sync more of your past Shazams.
  • If you delete a song in Apple Music, it won't be added back again.

For Spotify:

  • We'll now find and sync more of your new Shazams.
  • If you lose connection, we'll try to sync again on your next Shazam.

The updated Shazam can now be downloaded from the App Store. It's free for all.

