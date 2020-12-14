Shazam has today received a new update that brings a new look as well as a number of improvements including the way it syncs with Apple Music and Spotify.

The visual refresh rings with it a new swiping gesture that gives you access to your past Shazams. It also includes the new Charts feature, giving you a view of what's trending. Great for finding new music, for example.

Shazam has a new look! Swipe up on home to access your past Shazams.

Get notified when we find your missed or offline Shazams.

See what's trending with Charts. Now available in Search.

On top of that, Shazam now includes improvements to Apple Music and Spotify syncing, with both now syncing more of a user's past Shazams than before.

For Apple Music: We'll now sync more of your past Shazams.

If you delete a song in Apple Music, it won't be added back again. For Spotify: We'll now find and sync more of your new Shazams.

If you lose connection, we'll try to sync again on your next Shazam.

The updated Shazam can now be downloaded from the App Store. It's free for all.