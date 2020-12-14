What you need to know
- Shazam has an all-new look
- It's also gained improved syncing for both Spotify and Apple Music.
Shazam has today received a new update that brings a new look as well as a number of improvements including the way it syncs with Apple Music and Spotify.
The visual refresh rings with it a new swiping gesture that gives you access to your past Shazams. It also includes the new Charts feature, giving you a view of what's trending. Great for finding new music, for example.
Shazam has a new look!
- Swipe up on home to access your past Shazams.
- Get notified when we find your missed or offline Shazams.
- See what's trending with Charts. Now available in Search.
On top of that, Shazam now includes improvements to Apple Music and Spotify syncing, with both now syncing more of a user's past Shazams than before.
For Apple Music:
- We'll now sync more of your past Shazams.
- If you delete a song in Apple Music, it won't be added back again.
For Spotify:
- We'll now find and sync more of your new Shazams.
- If you lose connection, we'll try to sync again on your next Shazam.
The updated Shazam can now be downloaded from the App Store. It's free for all.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo join together to make gaming safer
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo agree to shared safety standards per a new press release. The three companies are now working together to achieve easier to use and more meaningful safety features.
6-year-old racks up a $16,000 in-app purchase bill. Parent blames Apple.
Another child has managed to spend a small fortune on in-app purchases and, again, there were no parental controls in place.
Jon Prosser admits he was wrong about this key iPhone 13 feature
In his latest video, Jon Prosser has stated that Apple has TWO working prototypes featuring an under-display Touch ID sensor.
Take a look at the best affordable gifts for the Nintendo Switch
Looking to save some money on some great Nintendo Switch gifts? We've got you covered. Here are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts.