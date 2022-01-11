Apple-owned music recognition outfit Shazam has launched a new Google Chrome extension that will allow people to identify songs and listen via Apple Music. The extension will allow people to identify songs that are playing including those that are part of movies and TV shows that people might be watching.

With the extension installed users will be able to click a button to initiate Shazam and have it begin listening. Once a song has been identified the extension will show lyrics and more while allowing Apple Music subscribers to then play the full song back for another listen.

Wondering what song is playing in that Netflix or YouTube video, that Soundcloud mix or in a Twitch streamed video game? Download and install the Shazam browser extension to identify music with the click of a button. Discover artists, lyrics and videos for free! Shazam matches 1 BILLION songs every month.

The extension is a free addition to Chrome and can be found in the web store right now. While nobody is going to be using this to identify a song the next time they're in a bar, it could be a great way to figure out that song in the latest episode of Stranger Things, for example.

Shazam is already available across Apple's devices while Siri can also be asked to identify a song when needed, too.