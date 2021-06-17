Apple-owned music matching service Shazam has announced that it has crossed the 50 billion song mark and it now matches one billion songs each month.

Those 50 billion songs have been matched since Shazam started way back in 2002, originally as an SMS service. Times have changed a ton since then and, now owned by Apple, Shazam continues to match songs at a rate that's almost impossible to fathom.

"Shazam is synonymous with magic," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, "both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered. With 1 billion recognitions a month, Shazam is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today's milestones show not only people's love for Shazam, but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world."

The most Shazamed song of all time remains Tone and I's Dance Monkey, we're told.

Apple recently announced the next step for Shazam, with ShazamKit giving developers the chance to build its song matching system into their own apps for the first time. It'll go further than that though, with developers able to use ShazamKit to match almost any audio they want it to. Developers will be able to create their own catalog of audio and make it recognizable, Apple says.

