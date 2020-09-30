Two new Apple TV+ shows put on hold by the pandemic will begin shooting later this year, according to a new report.

From Deadline:

Apple is gearing up to go into production on two of its first UK-commissioned dramas amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Uma Thurman starrer Suspicion and Gary Oldman-fronted Slow Horses prepare to shoot. Deadline understands that Suspicion could be the first of the two shows to get cameras rolling under strict safety protocols after it was forced to shut down in March as Covid-19 ripped through British shoots. The Keshet Productions UK adaptation of Israeli drama False Flag has entered pre-production and the shoot is planned for late October, although dates are not set in stone. Producers were nearing the end of the first block of filming before the show was halted.

Suspicion is a drama starring Thurman as an American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York Hotel.

Slow Horses starring Garry Oldman, is an adaptation of a novel about spies from MI5 ostracised from their work because of their mistakes, the show is written and produced by Will Smith.

The report notes that these two shows are the first "UK-commissioned dramas" for Apple TV+ to return to shooting, production on TV+ series Invasion has also reportedly started up again.

Apple TV+ continues to show love to the UK, hopefully building on the success of smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso, the final episode of which will air this Friday.