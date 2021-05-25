Running Shortcuts on the iPhone and iPad just got a lot faster.

As reported by 9to5Mac, when Apple released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public, it made enhancements to AirTag as well as launched Apple Card Family and Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. While Apple did not announce anything about it, it also made Shortcuts run much faster.

As reported by some users on Twitter and Reddit, actions in the Shortcuts app run faster with iOS 14.6 and iOS 14.7 beta. One of the reports mentions that a shortcut with 700 actions used to take about 30 seconds to run on iOS 14.5, but now, it runs in just 13 seconds with iOS 14.6. Other users report that the speed got slightly faster with the update but nothing significant. 9to5Mac did some tests, and indeed, it is possible to notice some improvements in both iOS 14.6 and iOS 14.7 beta. However, just as we thought, this only becomes more noticeable when it comes to shortcuts with dozens or hundreds of actions. In one of our tests, we ran a shortcut with 380 actions. While the iPhone with iOS 14.5.1 took 8 seconds to complete it, another iPhone with iOS 14.6 took only 4 seconds to do the same tasks. The tests were conducted with an iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, both devices with the A14 Bionic chip.

As the report notes, it appears to only be noticeable if you have a shortcut with dozens if not hundreds of tasks that run. However, the tests show that, for those who use such shortcuts, they could see performance improvements as much as 200%.

This is great news for those who are deep into Shortcuts on the iPhone.