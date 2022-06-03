As we edge nearer to WWDC22, Apple has shared a new article that reminds developers how to "file effective bug reports" ahead of the event.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 during the WWDC22 opening keynote next week, with early betas of all of those releases coming later that day. Apple always makes its betas available to developers to allow them to test their apps against them — but this time it's reminding those developers how to tell it if something's broken.

Bugs are an inevitable part of the development process. Though they can be frustrating to bump up against, you can help squash these sorts of problems quickly by identifying the issue you're running into, reproducing it, and filing a bug report. Here are some of our top tips for making sure your bug report is clear, actionable, and — most importantly — fixable.

The reminder could potentially give us an idea of how stable we should expect those early betas to be, with Apple expecting developers to find that their apps don't play nicely with whatever it has changed under the hood. That might not necessarily be a bad thing in the long run, though, with Apple hopefully making improvements that will simply require retooling by developers. New APIs, perhaps?

We can be relatively sure that come launch time — likely in September — that iOS 16 will be the best iPhone software to date. Apple, as ever, needs developers and public beta testers to feed any issues they experience back to it before then.

