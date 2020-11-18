Black Friday is the first unofficial shopping holiday where the Apple Watch SE is available. Cupertino's mid-priced wearable watch should be on sale occasionally throughout the holiday shopping season with Black Friday Apple Watch deals going on. So yes, now is a great time to make a purchase. However, if you're looking to save more money, consider the Apple Watch Series 3, which remains on the market as the company's least expensive Watch.

When it comes to finding deals on Apple Watches, don't look to the mother ship as Apple rarely offers sales on its products. Instead, stick with retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target for Black Friday Apple Watch deals. These locations (online and in-store) are most likely to offer Black Friday deals on both the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3. (Some might even offer a deal on the Apple Watch Series 6.)

Among the deals we already know about for Black Friday:

Don't wait

Especially with the Apple Watch SE, don't wait to seek out a Black Friday Apple Watch deals. With holiday sales already starting for many retailers, now might be the time to find the best deal available on this model. Otherwise, fire up your computer or smartphone on Thanksgiving morning and start looking for deals.

The best prices of the year

If you're looking for an Apple Watch, I won't hesitate to buy it right now with Black Friday Apple Watch deals and save a little cash. Be sure to check out all the Black Friday deals we've found, so you can buy all the things you want for less money.