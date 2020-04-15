Best Answer: No. While you can still find the iPad mini 4 at select places for a pretty low price, you're much better off just spending the extra little bit of dough for the newer iPad mini 5. You not only get better and faster processing power with the A12 versus the A8 chip, but you'll also have a Wide Color Display with True Tone technology, support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, and a 7MP front-camera instead of a measly 1.2MP with the previous generation. Plus, the new iPad mini (5th generation) can go up to 256GB of storage, instead of 128GB with the iPad mini 4.

You get more bang for your buck with iPad mini 5

First, the A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor gives the iPad mini 5 a huge advantage in terms of speed and processing power. You'll be able to do things faster and experience less downtime and lag when gaming. And while there isn't much in terms of physical differences between the two, the iPad mini 5 does have 500 nits of brightness (versus 400 nits with the previous-gen), Wide Color display, and True Tone support, which gives you better overall screen quality. You also get a 7-megapixel front-facing camera too, instead of a paltry 1.2MP, so your FaceTime calls are sharper and clearer than ever before.

While the iPad mini 5 looks identical to the iPad mini 4, the latest generation of the mini is so much more capable, making it worth the slightly extra cost. The iPad mini 5 is just $90 more than the cheapest refurbished iPad mini 4 you can purchase from Apple, and all of the capabilities that it offers make it well worth the cost.

The real draw of the iPad mini 5 over its predecessor is the fact that it has support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it the first iPad mini to do so. Even though the first-generation Apple Pencil doesn't have all of the bells and whistles of the latest iteration, it still has pixel-perfect precision for drawing apps and writing notes and comes with tilt and pressure sensitivity. The Apple Pencil connects, charges, and pairs via the Lightning port, and has zero lag in use. So if you've always wanted to use an Apple Pencil for taking notes or drawing with an iPad mini, then the 5th generation iPad mini is definitely worth the extra money.

Unfortunately, while the iPad mini 5 is essentially just a smaller version of the 7th-generation iPad, it lacks the Smart Connector that the regular iPad has. So, you can only use Bluetooth keyboards with the iPad mini 5, instead of the Apple Smart Keyboard.

The iPad mini 4 is still a decent device on a budget

If money is tight, or you don't need all of the latest and greatest features of the iPad mini 5, then the iPad mini 4 is still a decent tablet for the price. The cheapest one that Apple is selling only costs $309, and it's the highest capacity (128GB) Wi-Fi only model. You'll still be able to do things like watch movies, read books, check social media and do email, and play some games on it, but it just won't be as fast. And if you didn't plan on drawing or taking handwritten notes on your iPad anyways, then the Apple Pencil support isn't a necessity.

Since the iPad mini 4 is in Apple's Refurbished Store, the stock is also limited and may not last forever. So if you don't need the extra features of the iPad mini 5 and just want a small iPad for the basics, then pick one up before it's too late.