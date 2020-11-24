Black Friday would be the absolute best time of the year to purchase an iPhone SE thanks to the many Black Friday iPhone deals out there. Even without a Black Friday deal, the iPhone SE is a tremendous value for the starting price of $400, and it's the best iPhone for those who still want a Home button.
The iPhone SE (2020) is the iPhone with the best value for your buck
The iPhone SE is the best iPhone you can get if you want an iPhone that continues to utilize a Home button. But that's not all that the iPhone SE offers — it has a crisp 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic, Touch ID (thanks to the Home button), Dual SIM, Portrait mode, Optical Image Stabilization, 4K video recording, and Haptic Touch. The new iPhone SE is basically an iPhone 8 with new guts and is one of the best options out there if you want a low-cost iPhone.
Considering that the iPhone SE is only one generation behind the iPhone 12 series (A13 versus A14 Bionic), it's guaranteed that this iPhone will last for the next several years, and it starts at a mere $400. It's also a great pick for those who don't want to give up the Home button yet, prefer a smaller device, but still want some modern advancements like Portrait mode and Haptic Touch.
With Black Friday iPhone deals, we expect to see some great savings from the normal $400 price tag of the iPhone SE (2020). It's already a great handset for the price, so with Black Friday iPhone deals, it's going to be even more enticing.
There are reasons not to get the iPhone SE (2020), though
The iPhone SE is great for the price and features, but it's not the overall best iPhone that you can get right now. If you want something that ditches the Home button and utilizes the entire front glass for the screen while also retaining the small size, then you should consider the iPhone 12 mini. It's the cheapest option of the new iPhone 12 series at $700, but you get a 5.4-inch screen with Face ID, 5G capabilities, A14 Bionic, an ultra-wide camera, MagSafe compatibility, TrueDepth camera with Portrait mode, and so much more.
While it's quite a jump up in price from the iPhone SE, we also expect to see some Black Friday iPhone deals on the iPhone 12 mini, which should help knock the price down to something that's easier to swallow. And don't forget to check out the best Black Friday Apple deals if you want even more savings!
Best value iPhone
iPhone SE (2020)
Great for the price
The iPhone SE is a great value for the price. You get A13 Bionic, a 4.7-inch screen with Touch ID, Portrait mode, Dual SIM, Haptic Touch, and more.
A step up
iPhone 12 mini
Modern value
The iPhone 12 mini is the next best iPhone for the value. It has A14 Bionic, 5.4-inch Retina display with Face ID, Ultra Wide camera, TrueDepth camera with Portrait mode, 5G network capable, works with MagSafe accessories, and more.
