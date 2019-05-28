Best answer: Yes. For most people, picking up AppleCare+ on your iPod touch 7 is worth it in case you ever damage the device accidentally.

What is Apple's standard warranty for the iPod touch?

When you buy a new iPod touch 7 it comes with Apple's standard warranty at no extra cost, which includes:

One year limited hardware warranty

90 days of free telephone technical support

If something isn't working right or your built-in software programs aren't running the way they should during the first three months of owning your iPod touch 7, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone troubleshooting your issue.

If something happens to the internals of your iPod touch within the first year, that isn't caused by intentional or accidental damage, Apple will repair or replace it. There's isn't a ton that can go wrong with your iPod touch right out of the box, but it if the battery is giving you problems or the screen is having issues, the one-year standard warranty should cover you.

What AppleCare+ provides

For an additional cost, you can add AppleCare+ and extend your coverage:

Two years limited hardware warranty from AppleCare+ purchase date

Two years of 24/7 priority access to technical via chat or phone.

Coverage for two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee of $29)

You'll get technical support over the phone, via chat, and in-store at your local Apple retail store for a full two years from your AppleCare+ service date. If you are having software issues with any built-in Apple programs or the operating system itself, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE for assistance.

The big deal here is the coverage for two incidents of accidental damage. Your iPod touch takes a tumble out of your pocket and you crack the screen? AppleCare+ has you covered for just $29, they will replace the screen. Repairs cost much more money if you don't have AppleCare+, and in some instances will even make buying a brand new iPod touch (for the full amount) the only option.

How much does AppleCare+ cost?

For the iPod touch 7, AppleCare+ is an extra $59 on top of the price for the iPod itself. It doesn't matter which storage size you choose, AppleCare+ will still only cost $59.