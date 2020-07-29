Central ParkSource: Apple TV+

  • "Central Park" is an animated musical show on Apple TV+.
  • There's a new lyric video so we can all sing along to "Die Trying".
  • It'll be stuck in your head all day long.

"Central Park" is an animated musical show on Apple TV+ and it's one of the unsung heroes of the streaming service. The mix of music and comedy is one that we've seen succeed over many years and this show is no different. Now, we can sing along to one of the songs, too.

Shared to YouTube, this new lyric video lets us get our karaoke on to the "Die Trying" song and it'll end up stuck in your head all. day. long.

Get ready!

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world's most famous park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

At less than four minutes long it's a great way to kill the time while we wait for United States antitrust shennanigans to get up and running.

In fact, I'd probably suggest just watching this video on repeat instead!

