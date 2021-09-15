Apple has been fined $1,000 after employees held a gathering of more than 50 people at its Orchard Road Store in Singapore in June.

As The Straits Times reports:

Apple was fined $1,000 for holding a social workplace event at its Orchard Road store on June 18. "Staff had gathered at the event to celebrate an employee's final day at the establishment," the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Sept 15).

As the report notes, temporary law in Singapore does not currently permit employees to hold physical social events involving their employees. The Singapore Tourism Board has also reportedly stepped up checks at tourism businesses and precincts in the area including the Orchard Road Apple Store. In a statement, the group said "We will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks and will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against businesses or members of the public who flout safe management measures."

Orchard Road, like all Apple stores around the globe, is currently operating measures to try and keep customers safe including the wearing of face masks, limited store occupancy, social distancing, and extra cleaning.

Earlier this year Apple celebrated 40 years of operations in Singapore, having founded its first office when the country was just 16 years old in 1981. Today the company uses the country as a base of Asia Pacific operations and employs over 3,500 people in the country.