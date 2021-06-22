If we're going to choose just one Apple Watch deal that is today's stand-out pick, it would be the current discount on the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. It's down to just $349.99 in the fabulous new (Product)RED colorway. That's $79 off its retail price and just a dollar shy of its lowest ever price making this a total steal.

Unlike a lot of Apple products, we do actually see a few discounts on Apple Watch models, especially once a device hits the mid-point in its cycle. That's exactly where the Apple Watch Series 6 right now and, coupled with some excellent Prime Day Apple Watch deals , you have a great opportunity to snag one of Apple's wearables at a discount today.

The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is discounted at Amazon by close to $80, meaning you can get Apple's latest and greatest model for just $1 more than its best-ever price there.

There are a couple of reasons why you should go for the Apple Watch Series 6 over any other model right now. The first is the level of discount. The Series 6 is seeing a much bigger saving than the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3 where you might only save around $30, if anything at all. Prime Day is all about discounts, so the more money off the better.

Though you'll spend a bit more on an Apple Watch Series 6, it's also going to last you longer. The Apple Watch Series 3, in particular, is pretty long in the tooth now and probably won't be supported by watchOS for too much longer and the Apple Watch SE runs the S5 chip from 2019's Series 5 so the odds are it will be unsupported sooner than the Series 6, too.

There are some neat extra features in the Apple Watch Series 6 that you won't get in those other models like the always-on display, the ability to take an ECG and monitor your blood oxygen, and an always-on altimeter. It runs the newer S6 system-in-package making it around 20% faster than previous-gen models and it comes in that delightful new red color.

That's on top of all of the usual Apple Watch features like activity tracking, support for calls and text messages, water-resistance, customizable watch faces, interchangeable bands, and a plethora of apps in the App Store to make it your own.

Though this isn't quite the lowest we have seen this Series 6 configuration go, it is very close to it and is certainly the best Apple Watch deal you'll find on Prime Day. Don't miss it!