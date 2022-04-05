M&M fans now have a tasty new game to go along with their crunchy treat after Tilting Point made M&M's Adventure available for download.

A free download from the App Store, M&M's Adventure is a puzzle game that will have gamers playing with their favorite M&M characters as they play matching puzzles. The game itself is free but with in-app purchases available — and it's just as colorful as you might expect.

Check out the game's launch trailer to get an idea of what you can expect from M&M's Adventure.