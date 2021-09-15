Siri will speak Italian on Apple TV and HomePod once tvOS 15 is released

What you need to know
- Siri will be able to speak Italian on Apple TV and HomePod once tvOS 15 ships.
- Apple hasn't confirmed when the update will be available, but it's likely to arrive next week.
It looks like Siri on the Apple TV and HomePod will finally gain support for the Italian language once tvOS 15 ships — a release that is likely to take place next week.
While Apple hasn't yet said when tvOS 15 will be released, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have both been confirmed for a September 20 release. It's likely tvOS 15 will follow suit.
The enabling of Italian was first noted by journalist Domenico Panacea with 9to5Mac spotting the tweet.
The steps to enable Italian Siri are:
- In the Home app, long press your HomePod.
- Then tap on Settings and in Siri tap "Language."
- Scroll down until you find Italian (Italy) and that's it.
While Panacea shows the Italian Siri working on a HomePod, it's also a safe bet that we can expect HomePod mini to work just fine, too.
Don't yet have a HomePod to call your own? You can fix that by checking out the best HomePod deals available today.
