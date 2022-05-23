SiriusXM has announced that it has acquired Team Coco, the podcast company that was founded by Conan O'Brien. The deal will also include the hit podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the company confirmed.

As part of the new deal SiriusXM says that it has also signed O'Brien to a five-year talent agreement, "under which he will remain host of his namesake podcast, which will continue to be available widely, and will also collaborate with SiriusXM to create and executive produce a new fulltime, original Team Coco comedy channel for SiriusXM subscribers." The deal was announced via press release with the WSJ reporting that it is thought to have been one worth a cool $150 million.

For its money, SiriusXM believes it's getting plenty of value in a podcast outfit that averages 180 million downloads annually.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Team Coco has garnered more than 1 billion annual video views across YouTube and Facebook, averages 180 million annual podcast downloads, and now reaches 17 million fans across social media. Team Coco's flagship podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, which was developed with Stitcher's Earwolf, ranks as one of the top five most searched-for podcasts, and recently won two Webby Awards. By becoming a part of SiriusXM, the leading home of comedy in audio entertainment, Team Coco gains the promotional power of the SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher listening platforms – amplifying the network's voices and extending the Team Coco brand to new audiences.

Those who listen to Team Coco podcasts on other apps needn't worry, though. The press release notes that "Team Coco podcasts will continue to be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and major podcast listening platforms."

That means that you're open to using the best iPhone podcast app for you, whatever that may be, rather than relying on SiriusXM to get your Conan O'Brien podcast fix.