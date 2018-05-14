Nest products

Nest is a bit infamous among HomeKit enthusiasts due to its lack of support for HomeKit. There's some business logic to the situation, sure (Google owns Nest), but it doesn't stop folks from incessantly tweeting at Nest, hoping against hope that they'll persuade Nest to add HomeKit support. With the Nest Homebridge plugin, you can rest your tweeting fingers and add HomeKit support all on your own.

The plugin works with Nest's thermostats, cameras, and the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm. It's a little more complicated than some of the other plugins on the list, but you can pridefully and smugly smirk at Nest when you've got everything up and running.

The $220 Nest Learning Thermostat will help you save money on your energy bill and it'll look damn good on your wall. It comes in four colors — white, copper, black, and stainless steel — and the adjustment ring around the outside of the device is made of metal. It's a smart thermostat that learns as you use it, meaning it'll help recommend better heating and cooling settings to cut back on costs. It can be controlled using the Nest app, Amazon Alexa, and Siri (if you use Homebridge). It can also adjust the temperature based on your location — i.e. turning down when you leave your home — and lets you set up a heating and cooling schedule.

The $200 Nest Cam features a 130º 1080p camera, microphone, and speaker, so you can watch, listen, and talk with the device. Using the Nest Cam's eight infrared LEDs and a special filter, it also offers night vision. The Nest Cam comes with a mountable magnetic base and an incredibly long cord. As for software, its got location-based activation and notifications, so you can set the camera to turn on when you leave home and turn off when you return.

The $120 Nest Protect is a Wi-Fi connected monitor that keeps an eye out for emergencies. It senses smoke and dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and, like a traditional smoke detector, will alert you in an emergency. It automatically tests itself, it works as a subtle night light, it can tell the difference between steam and smoke (you'd be surprised how many smoke detectors are bad at this), and it integrates with other Nest products.