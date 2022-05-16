If you're tired of waiting for your favorite home automation products to gain HomeKit support, it may be time to take matters into your own hands. With the proper hardware — or software, you can bring your Nest thermostat or Ring doorbell into the Home app, putting them right alongside your HomeKit door locks, cameras, etc. Here's how to connect incompatible accessories to HomeKit! Disclaimer: Some of the accessories mentioned below may be out of stock at Amazon. If that's the case, make sure to sign up for email notifications once an item is back in stock.

Before getting started Before we dig into your options, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. HomeKit-enabled products are a small subset of the home automation market for a reason: Apple is very serious about compatibility and security. HomeKit-enabled products go through rounds of rigorous testing and adhere to strict security guidelines. The same doesn't apply to non-HomeKit-enabled products. If you decide to use one of the following options, proceed with caution and be mindful of what you choose to install in your home. Also, while using an out-of-the-box solution or running a server makes adding incompatible accessories to HomeKit more accessible than ever, you may need to configure some advanced options. If you don't feel comfortable plugging in some code here and there and want things to work with a few clicks, you may want to stick to the best HomeKit accessories. Adding Nest accessories

If you went with a Nest thermostat back in the day and want to bring it over to HomeKit, then the Starling Home Hub is the best and easiest way to do so. As its name suggests, the Starling Home Hub is a small hub device that bridges select Nest devices to HomeKit through a simple to use browser interface. The Starling Home Hub currently supports the following Nest accessories: Nest Learning Thermostat (all models)

Nest Thermostat E

Google Nest Thermostat

Nest Protect

Nest Cam (2021)

Nest Cam with Floodlight (2021)

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ

Nest Doorbell

Nest Doorbell (battery, 2021)

Nest Secure

Nest x Yale Lock

Google Nest Hub Max Setting up the Starling Home Hub takes just a few minutes, with the bulk of the process consisting of entering your Google (or Nest) account credentials. After logging in to your account, you then add the hub to your HomeKit home the same way that you set up your HomeKit accessories — by scanning a QR code through the Home app.

Starling Home Hub

$99 at Starling

Ring, SmartThings, and more

Many alternative options are available if you have other smart home accessories that aren't from the Nest line but still want a reasonably straightforward solution. One of which is the HOOBS Starter Kit — or Homebridge out of the box — which got us up and running with adding incompatible HomeKit accessories to our home in minutes during our hands-on review. The HOOBS Starter Kit includes a fully-assembled Raspberry Pi and a copy of the HOOBS Homebridge server pre-installed on a microSD card. After powering it on, you can add a wide variety of popular non-HomeKit-enabled accessories to HomeKit via plugins. HOOBS/Homebridge supports most of the major smart home accessory manufacturers, including notables such as: Ring

SmartThings

Wink

Alarm.com

iRobot

Dyson

TP-Link/Kasa

MyQ

Govee

Nest In most cases, installing and configuring a plugin only requires a few clicks. Still, there may be cases where you will need to enter specific information like login details or the IP address of your accessory. Also, since HOOBS runs a modified version of Homebridge, some plugins may not work correctly.

HOOBS All In One Box

$250 at HOOBS

Like HOOBS, the Home Assistant Blue is a hardware and software bundle that can help bring your accessories over to HomeKit. Unlike HOOBS/Homebridge, the Home Assistant Blue runs Home Assistant — a complete home automation platform designed to act as a central location for all of your devices regardless of the manufacturer. If you ever decide that HomeKit isn't for you or if you desire more control over automation, Home Assistant is the way to go.

Home Assistant Blue

Roll your own server