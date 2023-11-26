Add any appliance to your smart home and save energy with this $24 Matter smart plug Cyber Monday deal
Deals that Matter.
Matter compatibility allows you to add any smart home product to the Apple Home app, and there are some fantastic deals for Cyber Monday.
One deal that truly stands out above the rest is a $24 Kasa Smart Plug offer on Amazon, which will get you two Matter-compatible plugs to add any appliance to Apple Home.
Whether you're looking to monitor your energy or turn off your Christmas tree lights easily, these small plugs could be the perfect addition to your home just in time for the holidays.
Cyber Monday deals that Matter
- Amazon: Loads of Matter accessories at low prices
- Best Buy: Save 60% on Philips Hue bundles
- Walmart: Great deals on smart plugs
- B&H: Competitive pricing, good for smart lights
All of the deals below are Matter compatible, so pick and choose to make your smart home even smarter.
TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plug (2-Pack):
$40 $24 at Amazon
Turn any home appliance into a Matter-compatible product with these Smart Plugs from Tp-Link. Not only are they $50 off, but you'll be able to plug any appliance into the Kasa Matter Smart Plug and control its power from anywhere.
HomePod 2 |
$299 $279 at B&H Photo
The HomePod 2 is a wicked smart speaker, and this is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a brand-new one. This deal might not stick around for long, so it’s worth jumping on it asap.
HomePod mini |
$99 $94 at B&H Photo
This might not be the best deal on the HomePod mini we've ever seen, but it's one of the best right now. There's a small $5 saving to be had, but you should wait until Cyber Monday to see the really big savings.
Philips Hue White and color A21 |
$65 $49 at Amazon
Some of the best smart lights usually come from Philips Hue, and this base bulb sits at the core of the product line. It can change color on command and works seamlessly with most smart home setups. HomeKit requires an extra hub, however, so bear that in mind. This is a small saving but an appreciated one.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 7 Foot Outdoor Light Strip |
$129 $86 at Amazon
While this one says it’s outdoor, there is nothing stopping you from sticking one to a wall inside your house. It’s weatherproof, cold-proof, and features its own power supply to keep it running and ready for a voice command to Siri. It does need a separate hub so make sure you bear that in mind if you’re going to pick one up, but it’s a great way of getting some very cool lights either inside or outside your house.
Nanoleaf Essentials |
$89.99 $49.99 on Amazon
A much more stripped-back offering, the Nanoleaf Essentials pack is a set of Bluetooth LED Smart lightstrips that can be draped around your living space. They are more customizable than our other choices but a little less curated as they don’t have defined shapes. At $49.99, this is the lowest we have ever seen them.
Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Lightstrip 80 inches |
$50 $35 at Amazon
This strip light comes from one of our favorite smart lighting makers — Nanoleaf. It sticks to the wall, has loads of color-changing LEDs in it, and goes on for a massive 80 inches. That’s a lot of light strip for the money, and its built-in hub means that it works seamlessly with HomeKit. This is a great price too, saving you loads on one of the best lightstrips you can buy.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Cyber Monday
If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
