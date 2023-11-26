Add any appliance to your smart home and save energy with this $24 Matter smart plug Cyber Monday deal

Matter compatibility allows you to add any smart home product to the Apple Home app, and there are some fantastic deals for Cyber Monday.

One deal that truly stands out above the rest is a $24 Kasa Smart Plug offer on Amazon, which will get you two Matter-compatible plugs to add any appliance to Apple Home.

Whether you're looking to monitor your energy or turn off your Christmas tree lights easily, these small plugs could be the perfect addition to your home just in time for the holidays.

Cyber Monday deals that Matter

All of the deals below are Matter compatible, so pick and choose to make your smart home even smarter.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plug (2-Pack): $40 $24 at Amazon Turn any home appliance into a Matter-compatible product with these Smart Plugs from Tp-Link. Not only are they $50 off, but you'll be able to plug any appliance into the Kasa Matter Smart Plug and control its power from anywhere.

HomePod 2 | $299 $279 at B&H Photo The HomePod 2 is a wicked smart speaker, and this is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a brand-new one. This deal might not stick around for long, so it’s worth jumping on it asap.

HomePod mini | $99 $94 at B&H Photo This might not be the best deal on the HomePod mini we've ever seen, but it's one of the best right now. There's a small $5 saving to be had, but you should wait until Cyber Monday to see the really big savings.

Philips Hue White and color A21 | $65 $49 at Amazon Some of the best smart lights usually come from Philips Hue, and this base bulb sits at the core of the product line. It can change color on command and works seamlessly with most smart home setups. HomeKit requires an extra hub, however, so bear that in mind. This is a small saving but an appreciated one.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 7 Foot Outdoor Light Strip | $129 $86 at Amazon While this one says it’s outdoor, there is nothing stopping you from sticking one to a wall inside your house. It’s weatherproof, cold-proof, and features its own power supply to keep it running and ready for a voice command to Siri. It does need a separate hub so make sure you bear that in mind if you’re going to pick one up, but it’s a great way of getting some very cool lights either inside or outside your house.

Nanoleaf Essentials | $89.99 $49.99 on Amazon A much more stripped-back offering, the Nanoleaf Essentials pack is a set of Bluetooth LED Smart lightstrips that can be draped around your living space. They are more customizable than our other choices but a little less curated as they don’t have defined shapes. At $49.99, this is the lowest we have ever seen them.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED Lightstrip 80 inches | $50 $35 at Amazon This strip light comes from one of our favorite smart lighting makers — Nanoleaf. It sticks to the wall, has loads of color-changing LEDs in it, and goes on for a massive 80 inches. That’s a lot of light strip for the money, and its built-in hub means that it works seamlessly with HomeKit. This is a great price too, saving you loads on one of the best lightstrips you can buy.