Amazon's smart home Black Friday deals are too good to miss
55% off?
When it comes to shopping events like Black Friday, Amazon is usually the place to find the biggest deals, and the discounts on its smart home products like Echo and Ring are usually the best.
This Black Friday is no different, with some huge discounts on products like the Echo Pop, which is currently 55% off, bringing the small smart speaker down to $18. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better tiny speaker for under $20.
Not only are some of the Echo products heavily discounted, but one of the best video doorbells, the Ring, is available for $54 at Amazon, nearly 50% off, and it's a fantastic product that will make your home safe and secure.
A smarter home for less
Ring Video Doorbell |
$99 $54 at Amazon
1080p video recording with motion detection and cloud storage, the Ring Video Doorbell looks awesome and makes your home feel like a fortress. Why pick it up full price when you can save $45?
Fire TV Stick 4K |
$49 $25 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is over 50% off for Black Friday and well worth picking up for just $25. If you have an old television for instance, this will be perfect to add some smart features without breaking the bank.
Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) |
$89.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 remains one of our favorite Alexa smart speakers because it can fit just about anywhere. The display is great, and the 3rd gen model has clearer sound to match. Get it this Black Friday for $39.99 instead of $89.99.
Amazon Echo Pop |
$39 $17 at Amazon
A small smart speaker for under $20? And in cool colors too? Sign me up. This is a fantastic Black Friday deal that is well worth trying if you're in the market to make your smart home smarter.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices, and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
