Aqara's new smart lock adds Apple Home Key and Matter support so you can ditch that clunky keychain for good

Smart home company Aqara has announced its latest smart lock, dubbed the Smart Lock U50. The new addition to the lineup includes everything an iPhone and Apple Watch owner could want including HomeKit support as well as compatibility with Apple's Home Key technology.

The new lock comes in any color you like... so long as it's black... and includes a built-in keypad so that you can give people access to your home without the need for them to use your iPhone or, heaven forbid, an actual key.

Other features of note include remote control capabilities via an app and support for a Matter as well as Google Home, Alexa, and IFTTT.

A smarter lock

The big feature for most people reading this will of course be HomeKit support coupled with support for Apple Home Key. With that feature enabled simply tapping the lock with an iPhone or an Apple Watch is enough to lock or unlock the door. No more fiddling with keys when you have your hands full.

Those who prefer to use a passcode can do just that thanks to the built-in keypad and security fans will like that the U50 can automatically lock the door when it closes, too.

The whole thing is powered by four AA batteries which can run for up to six months between charges while a USB port offers emergency charging should the need arise.

If that all sounds like the makings of your new smart lock, the U50 can be ordered today. It usually sells for $149.99 but there's a 20% discount available when you enter the code USU50DTP.

