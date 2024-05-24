Aqara's new smart lock adds Apple Home Key and Matter support so you can ditch that clunky keychain for good
The Smart Lock U50 retails for $149.99.
Smart home company Aqara has announced its latest smart lock, dubbed the Smart Lock U50. The new addition to the lineup includes everything an iPhone and Apple Watch owner could want including HomeKit support as well as compatibility with Apple's Home Key technology.
The new lock comes in any color you like... so long as it's black... and includes a built-in keypad so that you can give people access to your home without the need for them to use your iPhone or, heaven forbid, an actual key.
Other features of note include remote control capabilities via an app and support for a Matter as well as Google Home, Alexa, and IFTTT.
A smarter lock
The big feature for most people reading this will of course be HomeKit support coupled with support for Apple Home Key. With that feature enabled simply tapping the lock with an iPhone or an Apple Watch is enough to lock or unlock the door. No more fiddling with keys when you have your hands full.
Those who prefer to use a passcode can do just that thanks to the built-in keypad and security fans will like that the U50 can automatically lock the door when it closes, too.
The whole thing is powered by four AA batteries which can run for up to six months between charges while a USB port offers emergency charging should the need arise.
If that all sounds like the makings of your new smart lock, the U50 can be ordered today. It usually sells for $149.99 but there's a 20% discount available when you enter the code USU50DTP.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.