Black Friday Smart TV deals: big savings on big displays

If you're in the market for a smart television, Black Friday is perhaps the best time to find incredible deals. Smart televisions have apps built into them, including the official Apple TV app, so that you can stream your favorite content. Even smart televisions without the Apple TV app can use the Apple TV 4K streaming device. Many of these also offer Apple AirPlay to stream your favorite content from your Apple device to the television. Here are some of the hottest Black Friday smart television deals.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED (55-inch) | $1,799 $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



This is perhaps the best smart TV on the market. It offers everything you need for perfect entertainment experiences. If 55-inches isn't enough or too much, there are other options for the same television.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series | $424.97 284.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This incredible bundle includes the Amazon Fire TV smart TV, universal tilting wall mount, and cables. It offers a low profile design that can hold the television just 2-inches from the wall.

(opens in new tab) SYLVOX Outdoor TV | $1499 $1274 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There has been a huge uptick in smart TVs for outdoor use in recent years. SYLVOX is one of the fastest-growing companies in this space. It has a lot of Black Friday deals on its website (opens in new tab) and through Amazon.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 5-Series | $699.99 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You'll love this smart TV that includes the Roku Smart TV platform. You can watch your favorite TV shows and films with Dolby Vision HDR, QLED, and more.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series | $1299.99 $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ideally suited for PlayStation 5, this smart TV offers ULL array LED contrast, intelligent TV process, and much more. It offers Google TV with Google Assistant with Apple TV app built-in.

TV deals at: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)

Smart TVs seem to get better with each passing year. Better still, they're available across multiple price points. When looking for a smart TV, there are a few important points worth considering that go beyond price and screen size. If you're a heavy app user, make sure your favorites are available. You'll need to consider buying an Apple TV 4K (2022) if they are not. Smart TVs in 2022 should also offer some HDR and Dolby Vision.

You should also consider the operating system that's installed. Many are out there, including Google TV, LG WebOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and many more. Although they all do basically the same thing, key design differences might heavily influence your purchase.

The smart TVs mentioned above are just a sampling of the Black Friday smart TV deals you will find in the coming weeks. Also, check out the Black Friday Apple deals if you're looking to buy an Apple TV with Apple TV Plus.