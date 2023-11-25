Brighten up your home this holiday season with these HomeKit Cyber Monday Smart Light deals
Getting into the holiday spirit.
HomeKit and Apple Home smart lights are the best way to decorate your home for the holiday season, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick some up with a nice discount.
We've looked through the best deals for the biggest shopping event of the year and found some great ways to decorate your home. Thanks to Matter, more accessories than ever will work with Apple Home, meaning you can use products like Govee's Outdoor Neon Rope with a hefty $70 discount without using a third-party app.
So get jolly this Cyber Monday and spruce up your home for the holidays.
Brighten up your home this Cyber Monday
Govee Outdoor Neon Rope |
$199 $129.99 at Amazon
The perfect smart lights to decorate the outside of your home for the holiday season and a $70 discount for Cyber Monday on Amazon is a fantastic 35% off.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Eve Light Strip |
$79 $39 at Amazon
Eve Light Strip gives you a beautiful whole-room ambiance with full-spectrum white and color, premium triple-diode architecture, and ultra-bright 1800 lumens. This fantastic discount will allow you to add festive-themed LEDs to your furniture.
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Philips Hue White and color A21 |
$65 $46 at Amazon
Philips Hue are some of the best smart lights out there, and this is the base bulb that sits at the core of the product line. It can change color on command, and works seamlessly with most smart home setups. HomeKit requires an extra hub, however, so bear that in mind. Adding multiple light bulbs will fill your home with festive cheer.
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 7 Foot Outdoor Light Strip |
$129 $85 at Amazon
While this one says it’s outdoor, there is nothing stopping you from sticking one to a wall inside your house. It’s weatherproof, cold-proof, and features its own power supply to keep it running and ready for a voice command to Siri. It does need a separate hub so make sure you bear that in mind if you’re going to pick one up, but it’s a great way of getting some very cool lights either inside or outside your house.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | $129.99 at Target
Nanoleaf Essentials '200 |
$89.99 $49.99 on Amazon
A much more stripped-back offering, the Nanoleaf Essentials pack is a set of Bluetooth LED Smart lightstrips that can be draped around your living space. They are more customizable than our other choices but a little less curated as they don’t have defined shapes. At $49.99, this is the lowest we have ever seen them.
Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter