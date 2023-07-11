5 Prime Day HomeKit smart home deals you can't miss: Cameras, lights, blinds, and more
Set up your home in style.
While Prime Day is finally here with deals coming thick and fast, it's a perfect time to take a look around your home and see if it's finally time to look at some HomeKit devices.
I spent most of 2021 upgrading the lights in our home with smart ones, followed by cameras to watch our dog, Jolly for when we had to go somewhere, and I've already lost count in trying to remember all those situations where we've not had to worry about the dog when we've been stuck in traffic.
Using Apple's Home app on our iPhone and iPads to toggle the lights and check the rooms in the house has been incredibly helpful, and more importantly, it gives us peace of mind.
So in the midst of Prime Day, I've spotted a few devices that have some great discounts applied to them, so you can also get started on making your home a smart one.
Five of the best HomeKit deals so far
Nanoleaf 7 pack |
$169 $139 at Amazon
A great price to start you off with snapping these lights together for your office, bedroom, and more! The fact that they can be controlled through Apple's HomeKit makes this even more of a steal of a deal.
Meross LED Lights 5-pack |
$49 $39 at Amazon
All you need to do is screw them into the fittings, scan the QR code in the Home app, and you're good to go. They're incredibly bright, work well when you're setting up automations, and at $39 for 5, you could install one in almost every room, and the odd lamp if needed.
ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control |
$219 $169 at Amazon
We're all watching the temperature in our homes these days, but ecobee lets you control it through Homekit, and with voice control, so you can also be sent a notification when the heating is on when it's not supposed to be.
Eufy Smart Camera 2-pack |
$99 $74 at Amazon
These cameras are one of the best - we use one of them to track the dog across the bedroom to see what he's doing, and it can even shout out commands, allowing us to speak to him through its microphone.
Smartwings Motorized Smart Blinds |
$169 $139 at Amazon with additional coupon
These blinds give you 'future' vibes, where they will automatically roll up when you assign a time for them, and the opposite for when the sun sets. For this deal you'll have to add on the $30 coupon to get the right price, but a great price it is.
Smarting up
It's important to remember that if you want to use all of these when you're away from your home, you'll need a hub in order to do that. This is where an AppleTV or HomePod can manage the devices within the Home app, and will use your internet connection to keep in touch with you, through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch,
With Prime Day deals disappearing and other ones taking their place across Amazon's site, you'll most likely see another HomeKit peripheral with a big discount soon. So if you're looking for something else, there's a good chance it'll appear by the time Prime Day ends.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.