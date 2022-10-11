Beef up your HomeKit security system with these great Amazon deals on Arlo cameras

Nothing is better than equipping your home with security cameras when it comes to protecting it and giving you peace of mind. Arlo makes some of the best smart security cameras, and they are all HomeKit compatible, meaning they will fit right into your Apple smart home. In addition to security staples such as timely notifications, recording, and live feeds, HomeKit cameras also feature powerful automation possibilities with other accessories. For example, your camera can turn on your smart light bulbs through automation and secure your HomeKit door locks when your camera detects motion at night. It's a god time to beef up the security of your home because some of Arlo best cameras are heavily discounted on Amazon.

Save up to $50 on HomeKit security cameras from Arlo

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Indoor Camera | $99 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Tis perfect indoor security camera has everything you need. Night vision, two-way audio, and a siren you can sound. Plus, it's completely hub-free meaning it just needs Wi-Fi access directly and that's it.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (3-pack) | $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Looking to keep an eye on your yard? The Essential Spotlight Camera is weather resistant, has it's own light, and has night vision so can confidently mount them outside your home. Its motion sensor can also tell the difference between people, packages, vehicle and animals, so you'll always know what's going on around your property. Save $50 on this awesome 3-pack on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Video Doorbell | $119 now $99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)



The Arlo Video Doorbell (opens in new tab) offers impressive video, fast response times, and a familiar interface for answering your door, making it one of the best options around. If you don't mind paying for a subscription to record, then you can't go wrong with the Arlo Video Doorbell.

(opens in new tab) Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System | $599 now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Arlo's Ultra 2 camera system captures video indoors and out in glorious 4K HDR resolution. Support for HomeKit means it's perfect for your Apple smart home, and it captures great 4K video.

The best HomeKit (opens in new tab) security systems keep you aware of all the action in and around your home by delivering timely notifications when a door or window opens directly to your iPhone. HomeKit security systems also help scare off would-be intruders with built-in sirens and lights. You can even take security further by tying them into automation with other accessories, like HomeKit door locks (opens in new tab).

Of course, no system is complete without cameras, and most of Arlo's cameras require no hub (just a direct Wi-Fi connection), come with easy-to-install mounts, and have night vision, so you don't have to worry about leaving lights when you're away.