Get an old-school lantern with HomeKit smarts at 11% off on Prime Day

The Prime Day sales may be finishing for another year, but there are still some great HomeKit devices up for grabs. This surprising design from Philips is something we didn't expect to see though, and great if you're looking to add some retro charm to your modern HomeKit smart home.

The Philips Hue Lantern is discounted to just $151 on Amazon at the moment, a saving of almost $20. It works great with the Philips Hue Bridge, letting it work with wireless controls wherever there's an internet connection.

Using its Hue app from the App Store, you can also set routines to switch it on automatically, and program it to turn to certain colors. You can even sync it with music and games if you've decided to install the lantern inside your home somewhere.

But it's the design that's most special — almost a throwback to the ye olde lanterns that you have seen in Dickensian movies. It's modern tech with a nostalgic element, and if you can see it working around your home, it could be a great talking point.

Light up the porch in style

Philips Hue Lantern | $169.99 $151.54 at Amazon While we recommend an electrician to make sure this plugs in as intended, you'll have the ability to control the light, create timers for when it's on and off, and tweak its color remotely. It certainly makes an impression compared to standard smart lighting.

Back to the Future

Philips Hue is one of the go-to brands in HomeKit lighting, alongside Nanoleaf. If you need some smart lights for your office or bedroom, or you've decided to overhaul the lighting across your home, Philips Hue is a safe bet to do this with.

Remember that a HomeKit hub and Philips Bridge will be needed for those smart devices to be controlled outside of your home, which is where a HomePod or an Apple TV comes in, which double up as HomeKit hubs.

With this lantern almost $20 off, it's a great saving for something that's most likely going to be sticking around for years, even decades to come.

As Prime Day deals are wrapping for another year, this price cut may not last long, so we advise you to snap this up for your home before someone else does.

Grab an Apple TV 4K HomeKit hub to go with it!