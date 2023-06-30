Set up some shapes in your office with $30 off Nanoleaf's 7-pack of HomeKit lights
Snap them into any shape you want, at a discount.
Nanoleaf has been setting itself apart in the best HomeKit light bulb battle, by letting you form certain shapes thanks to its innovative way of snapping its smart lights together.
While Prime Day isn't due to officially start until July 11, that doesn't mean we're not seeing some deals, with Nanoleaf already showcasing $30 off its pack of 7 lights.
These also come built-in with HomeKit, so you can easily control them through Apple's Home app, or, Nanoleaf's actually-decent app, where you can schedule the lights to change or switch off at certain times or even light to the beat-bopping beats of the Spice Girls.
These also easily come off, so if you buy some more, you can start shaping them into other kinds of objects to plaster around a bedroom, an office, and plenty more.
We recently spoke with Nanoleaf about its history and its plans for the future with HomeKit and smart lights, and it gave the impression that it wants to be the go-to provider for smart lights and customization.
If it keeps offering deals like this, there's a good chance it will be for anyone looking for some unique HomeKit lights.
Save big on Nanoleaf lights
$30 may not sound like much, but when you consider what you get from these lights, it's a great bargain.
Especially if you're planning on redecorating your kid's bedroom, these would be a great way to light up their gaming and music while snapping into a bunch of their favorite shapes.
While we can't definitively say whether these will drop down more in price as we approach Prime Day on July 11, it's rare to see these lights have a discount at all - so if you've been looking for some, now's your chance.
Nanoleaf 7 pack |
$169 $139 at Amazon
A great price to start you off with snapping these lights together for your office, bedroom, and more! The fact that they can be controlled through Apple's HomeKit makes this even more of a steal of a deal.
