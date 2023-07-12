This Homekit humidity meter is 30% off for Prime Day, so you can easily check the heat
Perfect to see how hot it is in your baby's room.
Now that Prime Day is on its second and final day, there are some great HomeKit devices to look into, and this one is a great example.
The Qingping Thermometer sensor for $27.99 on Amazon, works directly with HomeKit, so you pair it with Apple's Home app, and you can see exactly what the temperature is in whichever room you decide to place it in.
Plus, you can download Qingping's app from the App Store, where you'll have more detailed history data of the temperature in certain rooms, so you can try to adjust it if needed, especially if you have a newborn and they may feel like they're getting too warm.
So with this in mind, this sensor could be a great way of checking the heat on that summer day through its great e-ink display.
Check the humidity
Qingping Thread Thermometer |
$39.99 $27.99 at Amazon
If you need a humidity sensor that does the job with no fuss, this is the one. You connect it with the Home app, and you can see how hot a certain room is with ease. Grab it for only $27.99 this Prime Day.
Check the heat with the Qingping Thread Thermometer
If you're about to become a parent, the Qingping Thread Thermometer could be very useful to give you peace of mind about how hot your child's room can be as you're working away in another room.
But if you want to check it as you're all out to see family, remember that a HomeKit hub will be needed for those smart devices to be controlled outside of your home, which is where a HomePod or an Apple TV comes in.
With this sensor being 30% off the price, you may as well look into one just to see if it works for you and your home.
As Prime Day deals are changing almost every hour as it wraps up for another year, this price may not last long, so we advise you to snap this up before others get wind of this great deal.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.