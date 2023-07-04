Become the life of the party with this Early Prime Day light-up JBL speaker deal

Bluetooth speakers have a problem – while there are some that have a little more personality, they are mostly just fabric-covered cylinders or boxes. There's no life, no fun, no... pizazz. The JBL Pulse 5 flies in the face of convention, and while it is 'just another sound-emitting cylinder, it's one that lights up.

At the moment, there's an epic deal over at Amazon as well that sees the speaker reduced by $50 so it's now $199. That's the lowest price we've seen on the party-making speaker, and a great deal if you're looking for something to spice up your gatherings.

Save big on the coolest party speaker

JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker | $249 $199 at Amazon Connecting to your phone via Bluetooth 5.3, the Pulse 5 lets you control the lights onboard with a companion app. This price is a wicked deal on the fun speaker that'll light up any party you bring it along to.

As Prime Day proper rounds the corner on July 11-12, we're already seeing some great deals on some very cool tech. This speaker, for example, is an absolute corker of a deal, saving you $50 off the full price.

The speaker itself is super fun. Instantly, your eye will be caught by the cool lights, but then there's IP67 waterproofing to make sure that you can take the speaker to any kind of party. There's 12 hours of battery life on board, and the signature JBL sound profile to keep the music going.

Of course, we're still hoping for the best Apple Prime Day deals over the next couple of weeks so that we can save money on MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods – but there are going to be loads more deals like this one. Whatever you're looking for, Prime Day is a great time to save on some very cool tech.