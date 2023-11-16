I recommend the Ring doorbell every Black Friday and it's already 45% off

When it comes to shopping events like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, it’s easy to end up feeling regret after spending far too much money on random products you don’t need. I fall victim to this far too often, browsing the web, finding products, and convincing myself that I need yet another smart light bulb for my two-bedroom apartment (you can’t have too many, right?)

The Ring Video Doorbell is one product that I definitely haven’t regretted picking up on sale this year and one that I recommend to family and friends when they reach out to ask, “Have you seen anything good on sale?”

So here’s my recommendation for Black Friday: pick up a Ring Video Doorbell with a 45% discount. It’ll make your life a little bit less stressful.

Home security

Ring Video Doorbell | $99 $54 at Amazon 1080p video recording with motion detection and cloud storage, the Ring Video Doorbell looks awesome and makes your home feel like a fortress. Why pick it up full price when you can save $45?

First of all, let me address the elephant in the room. The Ring Video Doorbell gets a 45% discount on most shopping events. So you’ve seen this price before during Prime Day and Amazon’s October shopping event last month. The thing is, I would never tell someone to buy a Ring Doorbell at full price because if you wait for the right time, you get insane discounts.

So what's so good about a Ring Video Doorbell? Aesthetically, the Venetian Bronze colorway looks elegant and blends into your front door rather than sticking out like a sore silver thumb.

Not only do I love the Bronze colorway but the Ring doorbell has had a huge impact on my life. I initially purchased one when leaving home for a month, and I was worried about potential intruders breaking into my home. Ring took that worry completely away as it can detect motion to let you know when someone is scouting out your property.

A few years ago, I started to wake up randomly during the night to check the front door after hearing noises from my creaky floorboards. I would jump out of bed and check every room to ensure nobody was in the house. After months of this behavior, I had very low energy levels because of a lack of sleep, and this impacted every aspect of my life. Since purchasing the Ring, my nighttime worries are completely gone, and I even have the app set up to alert me despite my iPhone’s Do Not Disturb. Now, I’m free from my evening worries, and I never miss any deliveries — What a deal!