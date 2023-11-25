Lowest-ever price for one of the best HomeKit cameras secures your home for just $159
$160 off!
Cyber Monday is the best time to pick up a fantastic saving on smart home security cameras.
We've found the best deals on smart doorbells, indoor security cameras, outdoor security cameras, and even smart door locks so you can protect your home from the wet bandits.
Our personal choice here is the eufyCam 2C Pro, which is currently available for its lowest-ever price with $160 off. Act soon, this deal won't last long!
Feel more secure this Cyber Monday
eufyCam 2C Pro |
$319 $159 at Amazon
eufy's 2C Pro wireless outdoor camera system covers all the bases and more with HD video, weather resistance, and an integrated spotlight. The spotlight allows the camera to stream at night in color, and with HomeKit, you can use it with other accessories through automation.
Ring Video Doorbell |
$99 $54 at Amazon
1080p video recording with motion detection and cloud storage, the Ring Video Doorbell looks awesome and makes your home feel like a fortress. Why pick it up full price when you can save $45?
August Smart Lock (4th Gen) |
$229 $157 at Amazon
August's fourth-generation Smart Lock is a unique solution for those who want to add smart convenience to their home without changing their hardware. The August lock replaces your existing deadbolt on the inside, keeping your original look outside. Once set up, this lock connects directly to HomeKit via Bluetooth connectivity, enabling a secure local connection without needing the cloud.
Aqara Door and Window Sensor |
$25 $13 at Amazon
Unlike some other HomeKit-compatible door and window sensors, Aqara's are actually affordable enough that you could buy. a bunch and put them all around your house. At just $15, that's more turn now than ever.
Abode Iota Home Security Kit |
$329 $259 at Amazon
The Abode Iota Home Security Kit includes everything you need to get started with securing your home. This handy kit consists of a mini door and window sensor, key fob, and the all-important Gateway that houses a built-in camera, siren, and backup battery. In addition, Abode's kit allows you to go completely DIY, or you can tack on professional monitoring for a small monthly fee.
eufy 2K Indoor Camera |
$54.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Compatible with Apple's HomeKit, this 360-degree camera lets you track babies and pets, alongside being able to let you speak at them through its built-in microphone.
This also comes with screws and openings where you can attach it to ceilings and other parts of your home, so you can get the best view, wherever you are.
Use code EUFY8410 to save!
