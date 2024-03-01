New Aqara HomeKit smart lock hits Kickstarter, promises to support Matter platform and Home Key features

Aqara, an excellent smart home device manufacturer, has taken to a major crowdfunding platform to help fund a new smart lock — only to have its funding goal absolutely smashed.

Aqara was only looking for around $10,000 in funding on Kickstarter for its new smart lock, but it has now picked up well over $250,000. That’s an extra $240,000 if you’re paying attention — looks like users are excited for the new device.

The Aqara U200 smart lock lives up to that ‘smart’ descriptor with tons of ways to unlock your door, voice assistant support, and quick installation. As well as being able to use a physical key, you can unlock the new smart lock with a passcode, NFC tag, a voice assistant, via remote access on your iPhone, or with a temporary passcode. Aqara also has its own app which allows users to share a temporary passcode to allow others in.

The Aqara U200 fits easily to your door in just a few minutes as well, so you won’t need to get a professional in to help you out. It helps that you won’t need to change it or charge it for some time. This is because it has IPX5 waterproofing for protection from the rain, works in temperatures from -0.4°F to 150.8°F, and has six months of battery life. It also comes with a rechargeable lithium battery and can also work with four AAA batteries or can be wired, for ultimate flexibility.

The lock was initially available at just $169 for early adopters on Kickstarter, and now all major tiers are sold out. Its final retail price will be a fair few dollars more at $249.99.

The Aqara U200 is the follow-up to the Aqara U100 , which has a slightly longer battery life, at the cost of not being as durable to the weather or water. The U100 is also missing some features like the U200’s easy installation. Both have Matter support.

Why does this Matter?

Matter is a communication standard for many smart devices, allowing them to interact with each other where they couldn’t before. Even if your device doesn’t directly have support for Apple’s HomeKit, it can work with Apple Home as long as the device is Matter enabled. In this case, you can grab one of the best HomeKit hubs and can ensure full support when this eventually launches.

As of right now, the Aqara U200 is anticipated to ship at some point in April 2024. If you’re looking to make your lock smarter or want an upgrade, this could be an excellent choice.