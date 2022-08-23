Step aside, AirTags - you can save up to 20% on Tiles trackers on Amazon

AirTags are very helpful, but as with many Apple devices, they are very expensive. What if you want the useful features of an AirTag, but you don't want to pay the lofty price for the privilege? Tiles are a great alternative, offering some of the Airtags features for less money - and they're especially great if you don't use an iPhone. At the moment, the entire product range has up to 20% off at Amazon, with bundles and solos alike.

Tiles trackers deal

(opens in new tab) Tile Mate (2022) | $25 now $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Tile Mate is the smallest in the Tile lineup and offers much the same features as the AirTag. It connects up to your phone with Bluetooth so that you can ping your keys if you can't find them around the house, and then joins the wider Tile network so you can track it should you leave it somewhere further away. A $5 discount may not seem like much, but it soon adds up when you start buying one for everything you might lose.

We all lose stuff. Just this morning, I misplaced my keys as I was on the morning bread rush, only to find them comfortably nestled between sofa cushions. Undoubtedly, this lengthy search could have easily been shrunk down had my keys had some kind of tracker that I could've pinged with my phone, revealing their hiding place to me, saving me the mental anguish that I really didn't need in the morning.

AirTags are one way of tracking your keys and other items - but once you've spent $30 on the tag and then a further $10 on a little leather key fob pouch thing, you've spent nearly forty bucks. The Tiles family has all the same features as the AirTag, although they cost a lot less. Now, they cost even less than the Airtags again - with up to 20% off full price. I could've really done with a Tile Mate this morning, as its little built-in loop would've been perfect for my keys, and the 250ft Bluetooth range would have found them in moments. There are also bundles of Tiles available, should you need to track more than one item - from pets (even if apple tells you not to) to backpacks.

