If you and your family made the most of Echo device deals ahead of Christmas, the next thing you need to consider picking up is some smart lighting. Thankfully, Woot has got you covered with a Christmas Day deal on a 5-piece Philips Hue starter kit that has all of the right gear to get your smart home started. It usually goes for $100 at Amazon, though it's available at Woot today for just $59.99.

The kit is offered brand new at Woot, though you get a 90-day warranty rather than the full year that Philips normally offers. Considering the 40% discount, it's probably a trade-off worth making.

For those new to Hue, this kit is the perfect starting point. It comes with three Philips Hue White A19 60W LED smart bulbs that will fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans. You'll also get the necessary Hue hub in the box which is needed to make all of your bulbs work together in sync and for connecting with your smart home speaker system of choice — be it Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit — plus a smart button for physical controls.

Once up and running, you can use the Hue app to control the lights remotely, set timers and light schedules, and automate your lights to make it seem like someone is home even when you are away. If you have smart speakers, you can do all of that with just your voice.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.