Snap today unveiled the Spectacles 3, the latest generation of its famed sunglasses that puts a camera on the face of users. This time around though, Snap wants the glasses to be more high end than the previous two generations.

Following the precedent set by its predecessor, Spectacles 3 come with a more stylized design that resembles current popular eyewear including the rounded shades and two cameras with the second one now being HD and the ability to capture depth.

Spectacles 3 will be available in two new colors: Carbon, which is just black, and Mineral, which is like a sheer gold beige.

Snap says its sunglasses can capture photos at a resolution of 1642 by 1642 pixels and video is stored at 1216 by 1216 pixels. To capture more content, the storage of the glasses was upped to 4GB, which can store up to 100 videos and 1,200 photos.

Besides the hardware updates, Snap also included new 3D effects with the glasses to take full advantage of the improved hardware. These effects will only be available with Spectacles and Snap says it'll let third-party developers create their own 3D effects later this year.

Where the glasses truly is stand apart from past iterations is with their new $380 price tag. The past generation cost $150, which was a minor price increase over the $130 price of the original pair. Now Snap is aiming for a truly limited crowd with the price increase.

Spectacles 3 will go on sale in November but you can pre-order today.