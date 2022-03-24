Snap, the company behind Snapchat, will run its first-ever Oscars ad later this week and a new report points out that it was inspired by the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ movie Coda.

The ad, which will focus on Snapchat's AR Lenses that help people learn American Sign Langauge, was inspired by the movie that became the "first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a best picture nomination," according to a Variety report. Netflix's Audible also gets a mention.