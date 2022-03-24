What you need to know
- Snapchat's first Oscars ad was inspired by a hit Apple TV+ movie.
- CODA has helped raise awareness of the Deaf community.
- The new ad will debut during the Academy Awards broadcast on March 27.
Snap, the company behind Snapchat, will run its first-ever Oscars ad later this week and a new report points out that it was inspired by the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ movie Coda.
The ad, which will focus on Snapchat's AR Lenses that help people learn American Sign Langauge, was inspired by the movie that became the "first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a best picture nomination," according to a Variety report. Netflix's Audible also gets a mention.
The ad (watch below) was inspired by the Oscar nominations for Apple Original Films' "CODA" — the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a best picture nomination, and Troy Kotsur as the first Deaf male actor nominated in the supporting actor category — and the Oscar nod for Netflix's "Audible," which follows the journey of Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry-Hall, for documentary short subject.
Snap's ad focuses on how hand-tracking can be used to help people communicate, whether they're Deaf or not.
Snap's 30-second Oscars spot highlights how the hand-tracking tech can help build bridges between Deaf and hard-of-hearing and hearing communities. In addition, two 15-second spots will run on digital and social channels following the Oscars ceremony. (Disclosure: Snap also has taken out print ads for the campaign in Variety and the L.A. Times.)
Snapchat's new ad will run during ABC's Academy Awards broadcast on March 27.
CODA has become a huge movie for Apple TV+ and the Deaf community and has found itself on the receiving end of multiple awards and nominations to date.
