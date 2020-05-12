Sofia Coppola, award winning director of "Lost in Translation", will be creating her first ever series on Apple TV+. Reported by Variety, Coppola will be adapting Edith Wharton's novel "The Custom of the Country" into a series on Apple's streaming service.

"Coppola will write and direct the potential limited series, which tells the story of Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. The novel was first first published in 1913."

Coppola says that Undine Spragg, the character who the novel is centered around, is her "favorite literary anti-heroine".

Coppola has already been working with Apple on her feature film "On the Rocks", which stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

"News of the series development deepens Coppola's relationship with Apple's streaming service, which is set to release her feature film "On the Rocks," which Coppola directed and stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. The film hails from A24. Apple and A24 announced a film partnership in 2018. The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father on an adventure through New York."

Coppola's other notable films include "Marie Antoinette" and "The Virgin Suicides". She is best known for "Lost in Translation", which won her an Academy Award in 2004 for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.