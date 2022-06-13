Sold! A working 1976 Apple-1, signed by Woz, just went for $340,100.

A vintage Apple-1 computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has sold for more than $340,100 at auction. The machine was built in 1976 and is said to be fully operational.

Sold by The AAPL Collection out of Dubai, the working Apple-1 is 42 years old — older than many reading this — and is a work of art. That's presumably what the person who won this eBay auction also believes, having agreed to hand over $340,100 to get their hands on it.

Here's how The AAPL Collection describes the immaculate-looking bit of history.

This Apple-1 computer has been professionally restored both for originality and operation. It is one of the few remaining Apple-1 boards that is almost completely original and in an operational state. Unlike most remaining Apple-1 computers, it contains almost all period-correct components with the appropriate make, part, and production date for an Apple-1 "NTI" board. The exception is the four 74S257 data selector multiplexor ICs that are Texas Instruments parts with 1977 date codes.

The original Apple-1 was sold without a case, power supply, keyboard, or monitor which might make it a very early Mac mini of sorts, although even that comes with a couple of those parts in the box. The seller says that this example is "one of the few remaining that has all period components" and that it comes with "all the typical period accessories."

While the name of the buyer hasn't been made public, the seller does say that they are "an experienced vintage computer collector and Apple aficionado in the United States. Could it be that Woz has spent a small fortune on one of his early Apple computers?

Miss out on this Apple-1? No problem, there's another one up for action now and this one was signed by Steve Jobs! It's a bargain, too — bidding is now at just $189,880.