If you're waiting for AirPods Pro to arrive and were previously quoted a delivery date of October 31, now might be a good time to check whether that's still the case. Our own Joe Keller has seen his order brought forward to tomorrow, October 30 and we've heard of similar things happening elsewhere, too.

This is likely only the case if you were quick off the mark when placing your order yesterday, but weren't quite quick enough to get in on the initial allocation of AirPods Pro. If you order today it's likely to be into next week before your order arrives.